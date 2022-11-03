Worldwide Flat Panel Detectors Industry to 2029 - Increasing Prevalence of Transmittable Diseases is a Major Growth Factor

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Panel Detectors Market Analysis by Type (Direct, Indirect), by Panel Size (Small-Area, Large-Area), by Portability (Fixed, Portable), by System, by Application (Dental, Medical, Veterinary, Security, Industrial), and by Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flat panel detectors market size is estimated to be USD 2.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period.

Rising R&D investment by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development of novel drugs is a key driver for the growth of the global flat panel detectors market.

Additionally, the increase in prevalence of transmittable diseases, cross-infection cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, and growing demand for biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth.

Nevertheless, the expensive integration of digital imaging system and adoption of refurbished medical imaging devices in developing economies are expected to restrain the global market growth.



By Type



Based on type, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2021, the indirect segment accounted for the significant revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the escalating application for efficient disease diagnostic worldwide. Advancement in technology and increasing r&d are expected to fuel the market growth of this segment.



By Panel Size



Based on panel size, the market is categorized into small-area flat-panel detectors and large-area flat-panel detectors. In 2021, the large-area flat-panel detectors accounted for a significant revenue share due to growing advancement in technology worldwide. The small-area flat-panel detectors segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for mammography and ENT application.



By Portability



Based on portability, the market is categorized into fixed detectors and portable detectors. In 2021, the fixed detectors segment accounted for a significant revenue share due to wide application in imaging worldwide. The portable segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period, due to the high funding in R&D by medical device companies.



By System



Based on system, the market is categorized into retro-fit and new digital. The retro-fit segment accounted for a significant revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor that drives the segment growth. The new digital system is anticipated to grow at the lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to quicker adoption of technologically advanced imaging devices.



By Application



Based on application, the market is categorized into dental, medical, veterinary, security, industrial, and others. The medical application segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising old-age population and prevalence of infectious diseases especially during the COVID-19 pandemic is a key factor that drives the segment growth. The security application of flat pane detectors is anticipated to grow at a profitable growth during the forecast period.



Regional Insights



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of leading medical device companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high investments in R&D in this region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness for sophisticated medical devices, increasing medical expenditure, government initiatives, and market penetration by medical device companies in this region.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players in the flat panel detectors market are DR tech Corp. (South Korea); Rayence Co. (South Korea); Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan); Vieworks Co., Ltd. (Japan); Analogic Corporation (U.S.); Teledyne Technologies (Canada); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan); Carestream Health (U.S.); Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Canon Inc. (Japan), Thales Group (France), Varex Imaging (U.S.), and Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan).

The leading players operating in the flat panel detectors industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, novel product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share.

