P23 Health E-Commerce Well-Being Company Just Launched in Partnership With P23 Labs, a Renowned Molecular Laboratory

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Health is a newly formed digital healthcare and wellness company under the P23 umbrella. P23 Health's strategic partner is acknowledged molecular laboratory P23 Labs. Leadership from both P23 Labs and P23 Health believe that this strong partnership will develop the most sustainable solutions and strengthen their competitiveness within the industry. P23 Labs will reduce cost and increase efficiency within the laboratory operations, while P23 Health will facilitate all e-commerce business and ensure a top-notch consumer experience.

"We are very pleased and excited to announce that we have secured a strong new partnership with P23 Health, an e-commerce company that will be supporting our at-home testing options, membership program, consultations, and wellness product line to the broader communities," stated Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, the founder and CEO of P23 Labs.

P23 Health's website already launched and the first products are available for purchase at special prices for first customers. The product categories represented are:

At-home testing kits delivered in partnership with P23 Labs. The comprehensive product line ranges from PCR pathogen testing to the P23 Optimum test for fitness.

Wellness products cover each base in self-care routines: from skincare to dietary supplements, and CBD-infused creams to provide the ultimate relaxation, nourishment, and revitalization.

Consultation with a medical professional who will provide treatment recommendations based on consumers' test results, allowing them to start a path to a healthier, happier life. Consultations can be one-time, regular, or come as a part of a Membership.

Membership packages with monthly subscriptions for healthcare and wellness products and services delivered in accordance with the chosen plan, starting at 75USD/ month as a promotional price.

P23 Health is built based on the mission to remove medical barriers and make healthy living accessible to everyone. P23 Health values luxury. Luxury that is truly enjoyed in a healthy mental, physical, emotional, and financial state of being. P23 Health values commitment to self, to life, and to well-being.

Contact Information:

Angie Crouch

Director of Revenue at P23 Labs

angie@p23health.com

854-800-2788



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment