Cell Isolation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

Several pharmaceutical and biotech giants have been conducting rapid and extensive R&D activities to develop novel vaccines, therapies, and testing kits. This has significantly boosted the demand for cell isolation tools in research applications. For instance, in February 2021, the National Institute of Health of the United States launched an initiative worth USD 1.5 billion for over four years to fund investigations of ‘long COVID - the long-lasting health effects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection’. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly impact market growth.



Cell isolation plays an important role in various applications including biologics design and development, therapeutic protein production, in-vitro diagnostics, and other research applications. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer and Covid-19, and continuous government initiatives to improve the biotechnology industry are the major driving factors contributing to market growth. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society’s 2021 report, about 1.9 million cancer cases (970,250 in males and 927,910 in females) were diagnosed in 2021 in the United States, and thus, the use of cell isolation products is expected to increase over the years for the detection, diagnosis, and administration of proper therapies to the patient which is expected to boost growth in the studied market.



Also, the new investments in biotechnology and life sciences are further expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the studied market as these new investments not only drive the demand for cell isolation products and services but also can lead to advancement in the cell isolation technology with ongoing research activities. For instance, in August 2021, Hyderabad (India)-based Sai Life Sciences, contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, revealed its plan of investment of about INR 450 crore at its integrated research and development (R&D) campus in Hyderabad by 2023 to expand and enhance its R&D and manufacturing facilities along with other activities.



Furthermore, the technological advancement and innovations in the area of cell isolation or separation are expected to further augment the growth of the studied market as the advancement may not only increase the efficiency of the products but also may reduce their cost, which will lead o greater adoption of cell isolation products like instruments and kits. For instance, in March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new fully customizable Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System, which enables large-scale cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing. Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System complements Thermo Fisher Scientific’s portfolio of end-to-end cell therapy solutions. Hence, innovations and product launches like these are expected to fuel growth in the cell isolation market during the forecast period.



However, factors such as strict regulations and compliance with cell isolation products by different countries are expected to restrain the growth of the cell isolation market over the forecast period.



Rising focus on human and cancer research and varied applications of isolated human cells in biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials, and research are among the major factors contributing to its largest share. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies pertaining to personalized medicine in developed countries further boost the demand for human cell isolation.



Various government bodies across the region have increased their support for the growth of such research activities, owing to their importance. Some of the applications of isolating human cells are conducting molecular analysis of specific cell populations, and isolate immune cells from peripheral blood, preparing a sample of blood separated from plasma, and studying the effects of drug candidates on cell types.



Various initiatives by key market players are expected to increase market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc. announced the expansion of its cell isolation product portfolio with a new human B cell isolation product and updated protocol for its existing human isolation kits. Similarly, in April 2022, Applied Cells Inc. and STEMCELL Technologies announced their collaboration to deliver a new high-performance cell separation solution that combines Applied Cells’ MARS platform with STEMCELL’s EasySep immunomagnetic cell separation kits. This partnership will help researchers around the world to automate and increase the efficiency of isolating high-quality cells from a wide range of sample types such as whole blood, bone marrow, apheresis products, and dissociated tissue. STEMCELL’s cell isolation reagents will broaden the applications of the MARS platform and support the specialized requirements of researchers who need to isolate extremely low-frequency cancer cells from human samples. Thus the above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the segment growth.



The North American region is expected to occupy a significant share of the cell isolation market due to the factors such as well-established pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and the high adoption of technologically advanced solutions in the U.S. Furthermore, extensive research activities by research universities in the field of cell therapies have created a huge demand for cell separation solutions.



In addition, the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19, has led to an increase in the demand for cell isolation solutions for research and clinical applications. For instance, according to the 2021 report of the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes living in North America and the Caribbean region is expected to increase from 50.5 million in 2021 to 63 million by 2045. Thus, the demand for cell isolation products is anticipated to increase in the North American region for therapeutics and research purposes, fueling growth in the studied market.



In the North American region, the United States is expected to hold a significant share owing to the factors such as the presence of some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country, robust life sciences research and development infrastructure, coupled with the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. For instance, in May 2022, the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) received USD 56 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The UTMB has partnered with Novartis, dubbed the UTMB-Novartis Alliance for Pandemic Preparedness (UNAPP), focusing on the coronaviruses, flavivirus, and henipavirus, three major classes of viruses with pandemic potential. Therefore, owing to the high burden of chronic diseases coupled with high investment in life science research and development activities, the United States is expected to hold a major share in the cell isolation market over the forecast period of the study.



The cell isolation market is competitive and consists of several market players offering advanced products in the area. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market; these include Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Terumo Corporation, and Danaher Corporation, among others.



