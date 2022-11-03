Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Report 2022 to 2028: Incorporation of Oxygen-Releasing Compounds in Aerobic Bioremediation Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report states that the global bioremediation technology and services market highlights a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



The factors that contribute to the market's growth include increasing research and development activities and the use of bioremediation in various industrial applications such as mining, petroleum, farms, nuclear waste, etc. However, the long duration of the process and its dependence on environmental factors can impede the market's growth. T

he process starts with isolating the polluted site conditions, identifying the resident microbes, analyzing the catabolic activities, and then developing the field plan. The slow recovery time of the process is a major challenge for the market.



Region Outlook

The global bioremediation technology and services market is studied across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The rapidly increasing population, urbanization, industrialization, and increased oil and gas consumption have resulted in a high number of contaminated sites throughout the region. As a result, there is an increasing need for bioremediation technology and services.



The market has grown due to increased public awareness of the negative effects of these polluted areas and government regulatory compliance to protect the environment. Government initiatives, as well as the participation of public-private partnerships for bioremediation-related activities, are projected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.



Competitive Outlook

The established players in the global bioremediation technology and services market include Verde Environmental Group, RT Environmental Services Inc, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc, InSitu Remediation Services Ltd, Aquatech International, Altogen Labs, Xylem Inc, Carus Corporation LLC, Probiosphere Inc, Soilutions Ltd, Regenesis Remediation Solutions, Sumas Environmental Services, Sarva Bio Remed LLC, Ivey International Inc, and Drylet Inc.



Founded in 1994, Regenesis Remediation Solutions is a global leader in the research and development of technology and service-based solutions. These solutions include bioremediation, bioaugmentation, sorption, immobilization, in situ chemical oxidation, etc., for soil and groundwater remediation at contaminated sites. The company's end-users include engineering, construction and environmental consulting firms worldwide.



