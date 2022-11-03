Flash News: OKX introduces Smart DCA trading bot; integrates Aptos network into NFT Marketplace

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued further business updates for the week ending November 4, 2022.



OKX introduces smart dollar cost averaging trading bot

OKX has today launched its Smart DCA trading bot. The tenth addition to OKX’s Bot Marketplace , the Smart DCA bot asks users to select their risk parameters before working in a continuous investment mode to help them benefit from better entry prices.

Starting by placing an initial order, the Smart DCA bot then doubles down on that order when the price drops to the desired level. It repeatedly executes buy orders when the designated buy price is reached, and sells when the market rebounds and the take profit level is reached. At this point, another trading cycle begins.

Incorporating advanced trading strategies such as the Martingale System , this trading bot automates high-level trading and allows users to profit while they sleep. Like all of the bots in OKX’s Bot Marketplace, the Smart DCA trading bot is free to use.

OKX also offers a Recurring Buy trading bot, which is distinct from the Smart DCA bot in that it periodically invests a fixed amount regardless of market movements.

To find out more, check out OKX’s blog article on its Smart DCA bot here .

OKX NFT integrates Aptos and launches Aptos NFT trading event

As of November 3, OKX NFT is offering support for Aptos. The platform’s integration of the Aptos network allows users to get their favorite NFTs without having to pay any fees.

November 4 will see OKX kick off an Aptos NFT trading event. As part of this event, users who trade NFTs will be offered the chance to win $10,000 in APT with 0% trading fees. The trading event will run from November 4 to November 10, 2022.

Check out the OKX NFT Marketplace here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.