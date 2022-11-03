Macular Degeneration Treatment Market, 2022: Industry surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn in 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global macular degeneration treatment market recorded a CAGR of 6.2% in the last 9 years from 2012 to 2021 and reached a market value of around US$ 8.6 Bn in 2021. The market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032.



As assessed by Persistence Market Research, anti-vascular endothelial growth factors accounted for a market share of 60.8% in 2021.

Overall, macular degeneration treatment accounts for approximately 18.7% revenue share of the global neurodegenerative disorders treatment market, which was valued at around US$ 45.9 Bn at the end of 2021.

“Rising Prevalence of Retinal Disorders and Development of Long-acting Anti-VEGF Drugs”

The prevalence of retinal disorders, the rise in the elderly population, and increased spending on research & development are the main drivers for the macular degeneration treatment market. The burden of retinal diseases is rising, which is fuelling market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. accounted for 91.8% share of the North American macular degeneration treatment market in 2021, and a similar trend is expected over the forecast period.

The U.K. held 23.2% share of the European macular degeneration treatment market in 2021. The U.K. has over 1.5 million individuals suffering from macular disease.

China held the largest market share of 42.7% of the East Asian macular degeneration treatment market in 2021.

The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) segment held 60.8% share of the macular degeneration treatment market in 2021.

Market Landscape

Major macular degeneration drug manufacturers are adopting strategies such as research collaborations for the development of novel products. Moreover, several market players have a strong pipeline for therapeutics, intended to be launched through patient protection and licensing.

Mosaic Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix announced a research agreement in June 2021 to develop a medication to treat individuals with dry age-related macular degeneration. This collaboration strengthens the company's R&D portfolio and offers the business a substantial growth opportunity.

Novartis AG received European Commission authorization to market Beovu in February 2020. It is an anti-VEGF medication used to treat patients with wet AMD.

