Konica Minolta Joins ZeroNow Alliance to Foster Safer Schools

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has joined the ZeroNow Alliance for safer schools.

ZeroNow is a member-based nonprofit that facilitates collaboration between industry, association and education partners to foster new solutions to keep school campuses safe and secure. The organization was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Johnson Controls and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

“The last decade has shown the world just how essential school security has become,” said Stephanie Keer, National Practice Manager, Government/Education, Konica Minolta. “The next decade will bring historical changes, and Konica Minolta is anticipating and preparing to meet the challenges ahead by creating school security solutions that can and will save lives.”

Konica Minolta addresses K-12 schools and higher education institutions’ unique security needs by helping them gain the greatest benefits from their technology investments, so they have the right resources at the right time, keep crucial systems operational, and are ensured best-in-class service for students, teachers and administrators. Its end-to-end solutions include:

Automated temperature scanning

Secure entry integration

Visitor logging and tracking

Enhanced privacy and encryption

Quick alerts in emergency situations

Guard door implementation

Easy compliance with logging and reporting

Fast and accurate identity recognition

Konica Minolta troubleshoots K-12 classroom technology, provides back-end workflow and information management systems, digital classroom tools and physical and cybersecurity solutions. It works with schools to develop tailored solutions that implement the latest trends and analytics. For the Higher Education industry, Konica Minolta increases security, efficiency and productivity, while reducing overall organizational costs. Designed around a cohesive approach, its file-sharing and IIM solutions - combined with extensive higher education management software and School Security Solutions - integrates with student information systems, saving institutions time and accelerating manual administrative processes.

“As more of the leadership in school safety joins ZeroNow, each of their accrued knowledge banks add to the information exchange that powers innovation for change,” said Ara Bagdasarian, CEO and Founder of ZeroNow. “This is how we will end violence in our schools – collaboration among the most informed and committed education safety leaders.”

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the movement by the safety community to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, association, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for campus safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org .

