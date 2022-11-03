Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Worth USD 51,716 Million at a CAGR of 12.32% By 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Information Report: by Communication Infrastructure, by Connectivity Technology, and Region — Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 51,716 million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 12.32% during the assessment timeframe.

Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in this market report include-

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Nokia (Finland)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

IBM Corporation (US)

Wipro Limited (India)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Samsung (Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China).

Because of the presence of several international and domestic industry players, the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is both fragmented and competitive. Contracts, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, new product launches, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and other innovative strategies have been employed by these players in order to remain at the forefront while also meeting the increasing demand of customers. They are also investing in a variety of research and development activities.

Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 51,716 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 12.32% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology Key Market Drivers The rising demand for high speed data connection and the growing adoption of smartphones

Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Drivers

Ongoing Trends of BYOD to Boost Market Growth

The ongoing trends of BYOD, AI, cloud computing, and WYOD in telecom applications will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Increased Usage of High-Tech Infrastructure in Different End-Use Industries to offer Robust Challenges

The increased demand for faster information transmission has resulted in the advancement of communication networks and high-tech infrastructure in a variety of end-use industries. Wireless infrastructure and communication solutions are being adopted on a global scale by industry verticals such as Telecom & IT and BFSI to enable the business to function smoothly and carry out daily activities without interruption and in an efficient manner.

Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Restraints

High Cost of R&D Expenditure to act as Market Restraint

The high cost of R&D expenditure of wireless infrastructure coupled with the increase in network breach concerns and data privacy may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Spectrum Scarcity Issue to act as Market Challenge

Spectrum scarcity issue may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market has been bifurcated based on connectivity and component.

By component, hardware will lead the market over the forecast period.

By connectivity, OSS/BSS segment will domineer the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The novel coronavirus pandemic posed unprecedented challenges to many corporate activities as a result of the economic downturn and other related issues. 5G may suffer a short and medium-term setback due to 5G hardware delays and supply chain disruptions. The global market is likely to be hampered in the upcoming future due to a temporary halt in 5G deployment during the pandemic. Manufacturers around the world, on the other hand, are implementing digital transformation plans to provide core business value in areas such as competitive excellence, increased company efficiency, and market distinctiveness. The introduction of 5G and private wireless networks can meet the needs of business automation and core connectivity. These factors may aid in the acceleration of wireless network infrastructure development in the coming years.

Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market

During the forecast period, North America is expected to lead the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market, followed by APAC. The deployment of 5G network connectivity and its widespread use for efficient and faster download speeds, as well as the increasing demand for sensor and IoT device connectivity for various applications such as smart city development, are driving the growth of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market within North America. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the US such as Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., Cambium Networks, Ltd., CommScope, Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. fuels the region's growth during the forecast period. Canada is also expected to make a significant contribution to the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in North America for the government's heavy investments to support the growth of the IT and telecommunications sectors. The increased adoption of cloud-based applications, various government initiatives to deploy IT and telecommunication infrastructure, and the growing number of compatible devices are all expected to drive market growth. North America dominates the wireless infrastructure market due to the large presence of manufacturers and service providers. In 2021, North America held the largest market share.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest pace in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the region's growing emphasis on cost-cutting strategies and demand for collaborations. To enable efficient collaboration and communication, the business process outsourcing, banking, BFSI, government, logistics, telecom, & hospitality sectors are shifting toward sophisticated telecom communications. Increased adoption of wireless infrastructure also allows for cost reductions in international and domestic travel by implementing novel technologies such as Unified Communications. With a market share of more than 38%, APAC is expected to dominate the global Wireless Infrastructure market. The Asia Pacific wireless infrastructure market is expected to grow the most due to the deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems, Remote Radio Heads, Backhaul, and Radio Access Network. India has the world's largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, which necessitates extensive wireless infrastructure. The increasing number of mobile internet users in Asia, which is expected to reach nearly 2.2 billion in 2019, has also contributed to increased demand for wireless communication networks. Asia also developed and pioneered 5G technology, with South Korea, Japan, Singapore, & Taiwan among the first to launch 5G services. Attractive speeds and low costs are expected to drive 5G adoption, bolstering the region's wireless infrastructure market. Rising use of wireless infrastructure also provides benefits such as lowering travel costs associated with frequent business, international, or domestic travel by implementing and utilizing new and innovative platforms such as Unified Communication (UC). This is expected to fuel market growth in this region.

