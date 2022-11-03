Savosolar Plc: Meriaura Ltd has obtained consents from its financiers for execution of the share exchange

English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 3 November 2022 at 2.45 p.m. (CET)

Meriaura Ltd has obtained consents from its financiers for execution of the share exchange

Savosolar Plc published on 29 August 2022 that it has signed a conditional share exchange agreement with VG-Shipping Ltd to acquire marine logistics company Meriaura Ltd and the business of VG EcoFuel Ltd, producer and marketer of biofuels. Savosolar’s current shareholders will own 30% and VG-Shipping 70% of the new corporate entity.

Execution of the transaction has required written consents to the change in Meriaura’s ownership from Meriaura’s financiers (Nordea, Finnvera, Varma). Meriaura has today obtained the last needed consent from its financiers.

Savosolar Plc will today summon Extraordinary General Meeting, in the agenda of which there are the General Meeting resolutions required for execution of the share exchange.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 3 November 2022 at 2.45 p.m. (CET).



