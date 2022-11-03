The Worldwide Sporting Goods & Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $86.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Sports, Distribution Channels, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 57.94 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 86.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.44%.
Market Dynamics
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adidas AG, Mizuno Corp., PUMA SE, Reebok International Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The North Face, Inc., Under Armour, Inc, V.F. Corp., Wilson Sporting Goods, Volkl Ski International, GmbH, Yonex Co., Ltd., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Number of Health-Conscious Population
4.1.2 Rising Awareness and Importance of Sports Activities
4.1.3 Inclination Towards International and National Sports Events
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Absence of Government Regulations, Trademark Infringement
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Developing Sports Infrastructure Coupled with the Government Initiatives To Promote Sports
4.3.2 R&D Related To Raw Material To Offer Light Weight and High Strength Product
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increase in Preference for Indoor Activities
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis
6 Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market, By Sports
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Adventure Sports
6.3 Baseball
6.4 Basketball
6.5 Cricket
6.6 Football
6.7 Golf
6.8 Tennis
6.9 Cycling
6.10 Water Sports
6.11 Winter Sports
6.12 Others
7 Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market, By Distribution Channels
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Department Stores
7.3 Discount Stores
7.4 Franchise Outlets
7.5 Online Mode
7.6 Specialty Stores
8 Global Sporting Goods & Equipment Market, By End-Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Health Clubs or Gyms
8.3 Home
8.4 Hospitals, Medical Centers and Public Institutions
8.5 Hotels and Corporate Offices
9 Americas' Sporting Goods & Equipment Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Sporting Goods & Equipment Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Sporting Goods & Equipment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Sporting Goods & Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Adidas AG
14.2 Amer Sports Oyj
14.3 ASICS Corp.
14.4 Babolat
14.5 Callaway Golf Co.
14.6 Everlast Worldwide, Inc
14.7 Fila, Inc
14.8 Mizuno Corp.
14.9 New Balance
14.10 Nike,Inc
14.11 PUMA SE
14.12 Prince Sports, LLC
14.13 Reebok International Ltd.
14.14 Skechers USA, Inc.
14.15 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
14.16 The North Face, Inc.
14.17 Under Armour, Inc
14.18 V.F. Corp.
14.19 Wilson Sporting Goods
14.20 Volkl Ski International, GmbH
14.21 Yonex Co., Ltd.
15 Appendix
