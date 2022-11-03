Sonatype Wins Multiple Awards for Product Excellence and Innovation

Fulton, Md., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced that it has been recognized as a leading enterprise security solution by multiple industry sources. Sonatype’s recent honors include:

2022 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader Award: Sonatype earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Development and Operations (DevOps) Security. Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognizes the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value.

Sonatype earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Development and Operations (DevOps) Security. Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognizes the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value. 2022 Cyber Company of the Year : Sonatype was named Commercial Cyber Company of the Year and a Capital Cyber Award-winner by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), one of the nation’s largest technology councils. Presented at the NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit, this award honors the brightest and most cutting-edge regional organizations for their dedication, innovation, and ability to advance cybersecurity technology.

Sonatype was named Commercial Cyber Company of the Year and a Capital Cyber Award-winner by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), one of the nation’s largest technology councils. Presented at the NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit, this award honors the brightest and most cutting-edge regional organizations for their dedication, innovation, and ability to advance cybersecurity technology. 2022 Annual Peer Award : Sonatype’s Nexus Lifecycle won a PeerSpot Silver Peer Award as a leading Enterprise Technology solution in the Software Composition Analysis category. This honor is PeerSpot’s most prestigious award, and recognizes the top three products in their solution category according to reviewer insights and experience.

Sonatype’s Nexus Lifecycle won a PeerSpot Silver Peer Award as a leading Enterprise Technology solution in the Software Composition Analysis category. This honor is PeerSpot’s most prestigious award, and recognizes the top three products in their solution category according to reviewer insights and experience. Computing Technology Product Award: Sonatype was selected as a finalist in the Best Business Security Provider category of Computing’s Technology Product Awards. Winning solutions represent the best and most innovative products within the UK’s technology industry. Winners will be announced November 25, 2022.

These distinctions follow an extraordinary period of growth for Sonatype, in which the company continues to deliver new product innovations while more than doubling its product portfolio in the past 18 months.



“Sonatype is on a mission to empower every engineering team with the tools to create and maintain secure, quality and innovative software at scale. Winning this industry recognition is a testament to our incredible employees and all of their hard work in making that mission a reality,” said Alex Berry, President of Sonatype. “The demand for software supply chain management is soaring, and the Sonatype team continues to go above and beyond in answering the call, leveraging our industry-leading research and open source intelligence to provide our customers with a best-in-class solution.”



As the architect of componentized software development and then software supply chain management, Sonatype has played an integral role in continually pushing the boundaries of open source innovation. Sonatype’s repository Firewall is the only solution that has discovered and blocked more than 101,000 malicious packages using next-generation behavioral analysis and automated policy enforcement, and its groundbreaking software supply chain management platform solves the problem of how to balance speed, quality, intelligence, and security at scale, equipping engineering teams with the tools they need to code smarter, fix faster, and be secure–all through a single control plane.



“Sonatype’s shift-left approach, coupled with its Sonatype Core Values program, which continually recognizes and promotes creativity among Sonatype’s employees, exemplifies the company’s commitment to innovation and creativity,” said Ying Ting Neoh, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s technology innovation initiatives reflect its awareness of customer pain points and enable it to be one of the top enterprise choices for customers in the DevOps security market.”



ABOUT SONATYPE

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.