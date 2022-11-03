Vintage Luxury Brand Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) Solidifies Management Team to Underpin Exponential Growth

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now Combining over 50 years of experience pricing, grading, and validating products' authenticity, Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) supports luxury vintage retail operations through innovative methods and impeccable customer service. Packaged to optimize businesses' above-market gross margins, companies' top-selling brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and Hermes, are shipped within five business days.

While assisting its partners in tripling their sales during this holiday season, 2a continues to align with first-class, institutional partners. Two Authenticators (2a) announced they successfully onboarded U.S. Army and Air Force retailer The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and hypermarket superstores tycoon Fred Meyer. Both inaugural launches are scheduled for November 2023.

To ensure an impeccable and stress-free, automated customer experience, Mr. Pete Vu Ngoc will be leading Two Authenticators (2a)'s Information technology department. Following his debut with 2a, Pete declared, "In a world where environmental initiatives are core to our future, I am thrilled to join Two Authenticators in leading the way to offer second-hand, long-lasting luxury goods to the world. It is exciting to be part of this circular economy and doing it with a team that has 50+ years of combined experience in vintage luxury."

Additionally, Mr. Todd Howard will be joining 2a as Executive Vice President, Business Development. Prior to joining Two Authenticators inc., Todd was co-CEO of Buffalo David Bitton, where he led the company's transformation from a niche brand to a global powerhouse in denim and sportswear for both men and women. Before Buffalo David Bitton, Mr. Howard held the position of President of NYDJ, where he managed the company's global expansion. During his tenure, NYDJ was one of the fastest-growing wholesale denim businesses in the world. Mr. Howard also served as a divisional president with Tommy Hilfiger during its period of record-setting growth. At Tommy Hilfiger, he managed 19 product divisions with aggregate sales of more than US $800 million. When joining 2a, Todd stated, "Having worked in the vintage luxury industry for more than five years now, I see a market has grown with so much more growth to come. Two Authenticators(2a) has a unique approach to this fast-growing market that positions us and our retail partners for great success. I am thrilled to continue developing business in this exciting space."

Disclaimer: Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) is not related to any of the brands it sells. Brands are not responsible and do not guarantee the authenticity of goods sold. Authenticity is certified by Two Authenticators Inc. (2a).

