Ekran System Exhibiting at TPRM USA: Cross Industry Event

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekran System will attend TPRM USA: Cross Industry organized by CeFPro. As an expert in insider risk management, Ekran System will exhibit at the event and take part in the discussion that will address supply chain risks and generate valuable insights on collaboration between industries.
Ekran System's Head of Business Development Yevhen Zhurer and CEO Oleg Shomonko will be there to speak in person and answer questions about the product.
In addition, Yevhen Zhurer will share his insights during a panel discussion on the topic of implementing agile cybersecurity programs to protect the company from internal and external breaches, which will take place on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
Ekran System is a full-cycle insider risk management platform specifically designed to deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats in the IT infrastructure.
A lightweight software agent, support for cloud and on-premises deployments, and rich functionality make Ekran System a reliable all-in-one cybersecurity solution.
- Comprehensive subcontractor monitoring capabilities of Ekran System address supply chain risks and help establish universal third-party vendor security for almost any network architecture, including hybrid architectures.
- Ekran System's advanced user activity monitoring (UAM) functionality lets one watch detailed live and recorded sessions of all internal users and third parties accessing the company's system.
- Privileged access management (PAM) functionality in Ekran System can help to secure and optimize access control activities. PAM allows for granular control of contractor access requests and permissions, provision of one-time access for third parties, and much more.
- Combined with Ekran System's real-time incident detection and response functionality, the AI-powered user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) module helps customers automatically detect cybersecurity incidents before they happen and take action immediately.
The full agenda and all topics for the event are listed on the CeFPro website.
Visit Ekran System's website at this link.
Contact Information:
Elena Gamasenko
Senior Marketing Manager
elena.gamasenko@ekransystem.com
Elizaveta Bondar
Social media marketing manager
elizaveta.bondar@ekransystem.com
+380992816133
