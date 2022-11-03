Ekran System Exhibiting at TPRM USA: Cross Industry Event

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekran System will attend TPRM USA: Cross Industry organized by CeFPro. As an expert in insider risk management, Ekran System will exhibit at the event and take part in the discussion that will address supply chain risks and generate valuable insights on collaboration between industries.

Ekran System's Head of Business Development Yevhen Zhurer and CEO Oleg Shomonko will be there to speak in person and answer questions about the product.

In addition, Yevhen Zhurer will share his insights during a panel discussion on the topic of implementing agile cybersecurity programs to protect the company from internal and external breaches, which will take place on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Ekran System is a full-cycle insider risk management platform specifically designed to deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats in the IT infrastructure.

A lightweight software agent, support for cloud and on-premises deployments, and rich functionality make Ekran System a reliable all-in-one cybersecurity solution.

The full agenda and all topics for the event are listed on the CeFPro website.

Visit Ekran System's website at this link.

