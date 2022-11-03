Remo Announces App for Zoom

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remo USA Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the Remo app for Zoom - the solution for creating inspiring breakout sessions that encourage collaboration in visually stunning environments to triple outcomes and engagement.

Whether a global meeting or an online workshop, the Remo app for Zoom can help you boost engagement during breakout room conversations through its dynamic and human-focused small-group conversations.

With open breakout rooms, each participant has their own seat at the table and the ability to move around the room freely.

Participants can skip the awkwardness of randomly assigned groups by visually observing all the different conversations happening around them and easily joining one that interests them.

It's like walking around an actual meeting room or ballroom with a simple double-click on a table.

With Remo, Zoom users can enhance their participants' experience through easy-to-use features like:

Free breakout room movement in a visually-dynamic way

Customizable spaces that match your brand and meeting needs

that match your brand and meeting needs Creating excitement and interest in every meeting with easy-to-swap designs

No matter the event, Remo can help you deliver an immersive and seamless experience that feels just like real life.

"We are excited for our shared customers to be able to extend the value of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. by supercharging online breakout sessions and networking through the visually immersive interactions that Remo provides. This Remo app for Zoom is an extension of our shared commitment to humanizing virtual interactions and fostering authentic collaboration." - said Hoyin Cheung, Founder & CEO, of Remo

"We are excited to add Remo to the Zoom App Marketplace. The addition of Remo showcases how we continue to be dedicated to providing our customers with solutions that help deliver virtual interactions and foster authentic collaboration through Zoom." - said Ross Mayfield, Group Product Manager, Zoom Apps at, Zoom

Remo is an immersive event technology that helps create authentic conversations that drive meaningful relationships. In Remo, you walk around the floor and interact with other people! You can create your own stunning and eye-catching custom spaces to host all kinds of virtual gatherings - from global events to remote work meetings.

Contact Information:

Hoyin Cheung

CEO & Founder

hoyin@remo.co



Related Images











Image 1: Remo app for Zoom





Transform and supercharge your breakout room experience with Remo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment