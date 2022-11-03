Business activity results of the 9 months of the year 2022

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of 9 months of the year 2022 and financial state as at September 30, 2022 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of 9 months of the year 2022.

The result of Company’s business activities of 9 months of the year 2022 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union is loss in amount of EUR (443) thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2021 was profit amounted to EUR 1,957 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 48 880 thousand (in 9 months of the year 2021 it was amounted to EUR 30,231 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) of 9 months of the year 2022 is profit in amount of EUR 548 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2021 was profit EUR 1,581 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 48,774 thousand (turnover from sales of 9 months of the year 2021 is amounted to EUR 30,226 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company as at the end of the reporting period (September 30, 2022) that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 1.27 to 1.65 during the period from the end of the year 2021 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.23 to 1.56). The EBITDA of the Company of the 9 month of the year 2022 is EUR 4,690 thousand (EBITDA of the 9 month of the year 2021 was EUR 7,008 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 5,811 thousand (EBITDA of 9 month of the year 2021 was EUR 7,641 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of 9 month of the year 2022 together with the confirmation of responsible persons.

