FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation to Launch Coachella Valley Giving Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coachella Valley Giving Day is coming to Southern California thanks to a recent partnership between FirstBank, one of the largest privately held banks in the country with an emphasis on "banking for good," and the Desert Community Foundation (DCF). CV Giving Day is a 24-hour online giving event that will launch on March 1, 2023, with the goal of increasing individual philanthropy and supporting local nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley.

“With our motto ‘banking for good,’ we are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and inspire others to do the same,” said Jake Wuest, California Market President at FirstBank. “That’s why we are happy to partner with such an experienced, impactful organization like Desert Community Foundation to launch CV Giving Day, and we hope it will inspire others to join us in giving back to our community.”

CV Giving Day unites the region as a community, generating funds and awareness for local nonprofits over the course of the 24-hour online giving challenge. FirstBank encourages individuals to give generously to nonprofits that strengthen the region and foster a flourishing community.

“With FirstBank’s record of establishing successful giving days in both Colorado and Arizona, we are pleased to have such a generous partner as we launch the first-ever giving day in the Coachella Valley,” said Mary Panesar, Executive Director at the Desert Community Foundation. “We know we can have a real collective impact when we come together on March 1, 2023 to support our inspiring nonprofit community.

There is no cost for nonprofits to participate and 501(c)(3) organizations, including eligible schools and churches, within the Coachella Valley can register from November 1, 2022, through February 1, 2023. To encourage registration, FirstBank and DCF are offering $30,000 in incentive prizes to participating nonprofits.

For more information, registration, and to donate to your preferred nonprofit, please visit www.cvgivingday.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across California, Colorado, and Arizona. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About Desert Community Foundation

Desert Community Foundation is a public charity organization that has been serving the communities of the Coachella Valley since 1999. DCF works to address the core concerns and needs of the region including access to higher education, youth development, housing, health care, animal welfare, and the arts and culture critical to our quality of life.

DCF manages multiple charitable funds and stewards more than $115 million in assets. Through its partnerships with local donors, nonprofits and community members, DCF is dedicated to the promise of creating a strong and prosperous future for the region.

For more information, visit https://www.desertfoundation.org/.





