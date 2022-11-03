Roadtrippers Unveils a Redesigned Homepage on Website, Helping Its Users Enjoy Every Variety of the Great American Road Trip

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, is helping its users easily plan their next road trip with a new website homepage experience. The updated design guides visitors through each step of their journey, whether they're planning a classic cross-country adventure or a shorter, one-tank road trip close to their hometown.

The new homepage better represents the diversity of how consumers travel today, as families and solo travelers may take more frequent, shorter trips to explore their own regional communities. In this spirit, Roadtrippers has made it simple for its users to make their trip memorable, no matter how long they'll be on the road.

When arriving at roadtrippers.com, website visitors are now prompted to plan a trip or explore places on the uniquely illustrated Roadtrippers map. If a visitor is looking for destination ideas or stops along their journey, Roadtrippers' in-house travel experts have curated a collection of more than 300 Extraordinary Places to explore, along with comprehensive guides and reviews from Roadtrippers users who have already made the trip. It's now easier than ever to find exactly what you're looking for on the road, including sights and attractions, activities and experiences, places to camp, and more.

"Road travel is the pinnacle of Americana and an ever-inspiring part of our travel culture," said Roadpass VP of Marketing & Communications, Steven Hileman. "We're proud to launch another new website experience that helps roadtrippers hit the road with confidence, no matter how far they are traveling."

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 38 million trips covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visitroadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

Contact Information:

Lauren Lillis

Director, Marketing & Communi

media@roadpass.com



Related Images











Image 1: Roadtrippers Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment