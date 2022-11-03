The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Announces “BUIDL Here” Conference Dec 5th

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), announces its “BUIDL HERE” conference, December 5th to be held at Vivo Beach Club and Ocean Lab Brewery from 9am to 7pm. "BUIDL HERE" is an invitation to come to Puerto Rico to BUILD, work, collaborate, and to utilize emerging tech not just to create "the future" but also find solutions to the challenges Puerto Rico faces. Top conference sponsors include Filecoin, DLTx, Tea, DARMA Capital, and Casper. The “BUIDL Here” conference is the first of four taking place as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.

The conference is open to the public and tickets can be found on Eventbrite. Attendees include investors, government officials, students, web 3 companies, and those interested in learning more about blockchain and crypto. This year, the conference is themed around building and highlighting the contributions of the local blockchain community. Panels will include “Why BUIDL Here?” “Can Government Ban Open-Source Protocols?” “Disrupting Centralized Cloud Storage,” “Post Fiona: Community Microgrids,” and “Puerto Rican Women of Web 3.”

“We really wanted to showcase the builders on the island,” said Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, “how they are disrupting industries like centralized cloud storage and microgrids.”

The BUIDL HERE speaker lineup includes, Andrew Keys, DARMA Capital, Simon Campbell, DLTx, David Johnston, DLTx, Matt McClintock, Bespoke, Nicolas Billeaud, DexGrid, Gustavo Diaz, BASED, Liz Isabelle, Alluring Peacock, Alana Mediavilla, Dirty Coin and Shirley McPhaul, PRBTA.

"BUILD - the future - HERE: Gallery and Expo" will also be part of the PRBTA's hosted activities for Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. It will take place on the first floor of VIVO Beach Club on December 5th, 2022. The purpose of the Gallery & Expo is to give visibility to local artists and projects, in addition to providing a space where the "CryptoCurious" can visit and learn about blockchain technology, cryptoassets and the Web 3.0 directly from the people who are currently building on the island. The gallery and expo are free to the public and art will be available for sale.

BUIDL HERE is one of four conferences going on during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week 2022. CoinAgenda Caribbean, Uncommon Entrepreneurs, and Limitless will also be hosting conferences December 5-9th. Master passes for all the conferences are available on Eventbrite.

Throughout the week, attendees will have the opportunity to connect via various events such as conferences, workshops, and meet ups with professional investors and traders, and corporate, entrepreneurial and innovation executives, as well as digital currency funds with top business executives and entrepreneurs from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

About The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to create an inclusive and accessible crypto community. They provide free workshops to educate locals of all ages about web 3 technology. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org