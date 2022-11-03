Worldwide Clinical Trials Support Services Industry to 2028 - Featuring Charles River Laboratories, Advanced Clinical, WuXi AppTec and Parexel Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report puts forth that the global clinical trials support services market would register growth at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast phase of 2022-2028.



The rise in the incidence of diseases has majorly increased the demand for clinical trials support services, which is expected to drive the market growth. Further, the efficiency of support services in overcoming the barriers encountered while conducting clinical trials is another key factor supporting growth.



On the other hand, the delays in receiving regulatory approval for carrying out clinical trials due to stringent regulations are hindering the growth process. Moreover, the disadvantages associated with the use of open-source software are also negatively impacting market progress.



However, the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals & vaccines, along with the growing number of strategic acquisitions by market players, are expected to open up new growth opportunities for the clinical trial support services market.



Regional Outlook

The global market for clinical trials support services encompasses North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is the leading region in the global market, and held the largest market share in 2021. Most key players in the clinical trials support services market, such as IQVIA, Parexel, and Charles River Laboratories, among others, are based in the United States. This largely benefits the North American market.



Whereas, the high population of the Asia-Pacific, especially Asia, adds an advantage to the market in this region. This is because researchers gain access to a large number of potential trial participants. The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market over the considered period.



Competitive Outlook

The leading players profiled in the global clinical trials support services market report include Charles River Laboratories, Advanced Clinical, WuXi AppTec, Parexel, IQVIA, Clinipace, PSI CRO, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Labcorp Drug Development, KCR, ICON Plc, Alcura, Medpace, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services Inc, and Syneos Health.



Worldwide Clinical Trials is a globally leading contract research organization (CRO) that is invested in various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, metabolic, and rare disease.



It offers several services, such as early phase/phase I development, phase II b-III clinical trials, phase III b- phase IV clinical trials, etc. Biostatistics services offered by the organization comprise statistical analysis plan development, sample size estimation & methodology review, rapid reporting, and data delivery. Founded in 1986, Worldwide Clinical Trials has a business presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Clinical Trials Support Services Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Key Players' Promising Collaborations

2.2.2. Increase in Screening Tests

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Performance

2.4.2. Ease of Use

2.4.3. Security

2.4.4. Cost Effectiveness

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches

2.9.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.9.4. Investments & Expansions

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Need to Overcome the Barriers in Clinical Trials

2.10.2. Rise in Trials Due to Increased Disease Incidence

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Delayed Approval Due to Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.11.2. Use of Open-Source Software

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Increasing Demand for Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals

2.12.2. Data Management Service Expected to Witness Notable Growth

2.12.3. Acquisitions in the Clinical Trials Support Services Market



3. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Phase Type

3.1. Phase I

3.2. Phase Ii

3.3. Phase Iii

3.4. Phase Iv



4. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Service

4.1. Clinical Trial Site Management

4.2. Administrative Services

4.3. Patient Recruitment Management

4.4. Regulatory Services

4.5. Data Management

4.6. Other Services



5. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market Outlook - by Sponsor

5.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2. Medical Device Companies

5.3. Other Sponsors



6. Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market Outlook by Service

6.1.2. Market Outlook by Phase Type

6.1.3. Market Outlook by Sponsor

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market Outlook by Service

6.2.2. Market Outlook by Phase Type

6.2.3. Market Outlook by Sponsor

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market Outlook by Service

6.3.2. Market Outlook by Phase Type

6.3.3. Market Outlook by Sponsor

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market Outlook by Service

6.4.2. Market Outlook by Phase Type

6.4.3. Market Outlook by Sponsor

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market Outlook by Service

6.5.2. Market Outlook by Phase Type

6.5.3. Market Outlook by Sponsor

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.3. Turkey

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Iqvia

7.2. Parexel

7.3. Icon plc

7.4. Syneos Health

7.5. Labcorp Drug Development

7.6. Clinipace

7.7. Kcr

7.8. Charles River Laboratories

7.9. Medpace

7.10. Alcura

7.11. Psi Cro

7.12. Worldwide Clinical Trials

7.13. Cti Clinical Trial and Consulting Services Inc

7.14. Wuxi Apptec

7.15. Advanced Clinical



8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mgxaw