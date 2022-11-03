BlueSphere Bio Data to be Presented at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a powerful TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Robert Keefe, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of BlueSphere Bio, will present data in a poster at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Boston, MA from November 8-12, 2022. Details for the poster presentation are shown below:



Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET and 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall

Title: Manufacture of allogeneic, HLA-matched, TCR-edited T-cell therapy reactive against minor histocompatibility antigen 1 to treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia in combination with CD34 HSCT with the potential for high potency and durability

Poster Number: 275

Presenter: Robert Keefe, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform – TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed and efficiency. This platform will be used to identify panels of specific TCRs reactive against shared antigens in various clinical settings for use in either TCR-based cell therapy or in antibody-like molecules, such as bi-specific T cell engagers. While the company’s initial focus is on oncology, the platform could be deployed in other therapeutic areas such as auto-immunity. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in the first quarter of 2023 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concurrent with its use for shared antigens, BlueSphere is deploying TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens and anticipates additional virtual patient data from multiple solid tumor types over the next several months.

