Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2022 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.



The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Martin Holst Lange 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, head of Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,



type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 840.20 1,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



1,000 shares



DKK 840.20 e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-02 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: Ambre Brown Morley

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)

+1 848 304 1027

niaa@novonordisk.com



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 80 / 2022

Attachment