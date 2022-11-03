Financial reporting calendar for year 2023

English Estonian

In 2023 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

Date Event 12th January 2023 Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2022 15th February 2023 2022 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 3rd April 2023 Audited Annual Report 2022 12th April 2023 Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2023 28th April 2023 2023 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report 12th July 2023 Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2023 28th July 2023 2023 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 12th October 2023 Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2023 31st October 2023 2023 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report



Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders ordinary general meeting for 2022 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2023, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs more than 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.