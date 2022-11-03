Growth of Marine Mining Market Estimated at CAGR of 34.43% during 2022 - 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Need to complement depleting land-based metals and minerals resources, for commercial and industrial applications has led to the surface of marine mining. Commercial-scale marine mining is gaining traction due to the depleting terrestrial reserves of metals such as copper, nickel, aluminum, and manganese for applications in smartphones, wind turbines, solar panels, and electric storage batteries. The marine mining market size is estimated at US$ 31.5 Bn by 2031.



Expanding marine mining operations is attracting technology companies to enter the fray. Big data analytics has become the ‘buzzword’ in the marine mining industry. Recent developments in the marine mining market include, innovation of a big data analytical tool by IBM which helps to track wear and tear of equipment. Key benefit to prevent disruption in mining equipment attracts leading players in the marine mining market to adopt next-gen technology.

Rapid growth of the construction and shipbuilding industries in Asia Pacific exhibits massive demand for mineral and metals. Rise in disposable income and increase in demand for automobiles and household equipment, which requires high metal and mineral content, is expected to shape the future market demand for marine mining in the region. Furthermore, increasing entry of global players through FDI incentive schemes is boosting industrialization, thereby fueling the growth of marine mining market in the region.

Marine Mining Market – Key findings of the Report

Remotely operated vehicles technology segment held the leading 54.54% share of marine mining market in 2021. Critical role of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in seafloor mapping, wherein they are designed and developed for easy and cost-effective underwater observation spurs demand. ROVs are equipped with at least a still camera, video camera, and light, and thus undertake exploration of the ocean from the surface. ROVs capture images and videos and transmit them back to the ship. Scope of ROVs to attach additional equipment, such as water samplers and cutting arm to measure various parameters, underpins massive revenue potential in the marine mining market.





Automotive application segment held the leading 35.25% share of marine mining market in 2021. Automotive sector displays large volume demand for minerals such as iron, magnetite, and hematite. Metals are mainly used for electrical and electronic products in the automotive sector. Electric vehicles require two to three times the amount of copper required in traditional vehicles.





Asia Pacific stood as the fastest growing market for marine mining, holding 98.92% share in 2021. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies of the region, leading to high volume demand for metals and minerals spells growth in marine mining market in the region.





Europe is a key region in the marine mining market. Abundance of mineral resources in the deep sea helps to serve the growing demand for metals and minerals for economic prosperity. Demand for aggregates and industrial minerals and metals has been increasing with continued industrialization, and thus fuels growth of marine mining market in the region.



Marine Mining Market – Growth Drivers

Need for new sources of metals and minerals for the depleting terrestrial reserves, to serve the increasing demand for electronic components fuels the growth of marine mining market





Availability of several metal and mineral resources for extraction in the deep sea, which is governed by The International Seabed Authority catalyzes growth





Marine Mining Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the marine mining market are;

Nautilus Minerals Inc.

UK Seabed Resources

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Ocean Minerals LLC

Deep Green Metals Inc.

Neptune Minerals

Keppel Corporation Limited

Royal IHC

Diamond Fields Resources Inc.

China Minmetals Corporation

