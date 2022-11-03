Silicon Photonics Market Size Worth $3.59 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Silicon Photonics Market which was USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3.59 Billion by 2028, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Vantage team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

What is Silicon Photonics? How Big is Silicon Photonics Market Size?

Market Overview:

Need of High Data Transfer Capabilities Combined with Burgenuning Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services

Silicon photonics has been taking high-performance computing in entirely new directions and pushing big data analytics and cloud computing to achieve their full potential by avoiding data traffic jams in all sorts of communications and computing applications. Silicon photonics technology has been designed to communicate optical signals via single-mode optical fibers and also current silicon photonic chips can combine four wavelengths allowing them to transmit four times as much data per fiber. Since the last decade, the world has been witnessing the emergence of newer technologies/applications such as IoT, AI, AR/VR, consumer-generated video, connected devices, cloud computing, and other such high-performance computing applications that have stimulated the need for high data transfer capabilities to accumulate, manage, store, and access rapidly growing unstructured data. Additionally, with the emergence of “Industry 4.0”, industrial automation has been witnessing an accelerated growth. This is combined with factors such as falling robotics prices, accessible talent, ease of integration, and new capabilities have further fueled the adoption of industrial automation. Moreover, with the swift outbreak of COVI-19 in 2020, there has been a surge in the demand for high-speed broadband services owing to the rising acceptance of work from home norms and increased e-learning activities. Such data-intensive applications have fueled the need for higher-speed broadband services which ultimately drive the demand for silicon photonic technologies.

Growing Deployment of Private 5G Networks

The rapid adoption of “5G” services across the world is likely to create immense opportunities for the global silicon photonics market. Since the last few years, the world is witnessing rapid growth, especially in the private mobile networks after the launch of 4G LTE technology. 5G networks are likely to gain even more traction during upcoming years owing to the robust security offerings and are also highly customizable. Hence, the enterprises are preferring their own 5G networks instead of selecting from telco offerings as companies can develop fully customized and secure 5G networks as per their own business operations and requrments and the data can be managed internally. For instance, recently Mercedes-Benz, one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world announced the plan to roll out its own 5G network and is engaged with German telco Telefonica/O2 in order to apprehend its private 5G network ambitions. Such private 5G networks offer a wider customer base improving the bargaining power of silicon photonics technology providers.

List of Prominent Players in the Silicon Photonics Market:

Intel (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Global Foundries (US)

MACOM Technology (US)

Neo Photonics (US)

II-VI (US)

IBM (US)

InPhi (US)

Rockley Photonics (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific is Likely to Witness Fastest Growth Opportunities for the Silicon Photonics Market

Asia Pacific Silicon Photonics Market is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market for the global market during the forecast period. This is accredited to a large number of 5G deployments projects and aggressive but favorable government policies to further stimulate regional market growth during the upcoming years. Moreover, heavy investments in the research and development in the telecom industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the silicon photonics market in the Asia Pacific. The immensely growing telecom industry in China, Indonesia, and India is the primary demand driver for silicon photonics in the region.

Europe and North America are likely to witness substantial growth in the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the developed telecom infrastructure in countries like the U.S., Germany, Italy, and UK.

Segments Covered

By Product: Transceivers, Switches

By Application: Data Center & High-performance Computing, Telecommunication Waveguide, Component

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

