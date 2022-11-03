CVRx Launches new Barostim NEO2™ Implantable Pulse Generator

The new Barostim NEO2 Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG) launches in the U.S., improving the patient experience while on therapy and simplifying the implant procedure for physicians

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), developer of the world’s first FDA-approved neuromodulation device to treat the symptoms of heart failure, has launched its new Barostim NEO2™ IPG.



The second-generation device reduces the size of the IPG by 10% and extends battery life by 20%, reducing the frequency of device replacements for patients and their providers. The Barostim NEO2 also offers a streamlined design with a single lead port (compared with two in the prior generation device) to further simplify the implant procedure. All Barostim Programmer models are compatible with the new IPG model.

“The new Barostim NEO2 offers the same clinically proven Barostim Therapy, but with a more convenient design for my patients that is smaller and lasts longer,” said Dr. Michael Hoosien, electrophysiologist at Piedmont Atlanta. “We are excited to use this next generation system to further expand our Barostim program.”

"The new Barostim NEO2 is another leap forward in improving the patient and provider experience with Barostim Therapy," said Nadim Yared, President and CEO of CVRx. "These upgrades enable improved longevity using a smaller footprint and allow physicians to implant the device more easily than ever before.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917.497.2867

erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Westwicke

443.213.0501

ir@cvrx.com



