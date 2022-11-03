Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces New Corporate Headquarters

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier residential swimming pool and spa builder, renovator and service provider in the United States, announced today that it has secured new space to house its Corporate headquarters, Philadelphia New Pools Division and Renovation Business Unit.



The 50,728 square-foot headquarters will feature contemporary office space, enhanced technological capabilities, and open-air areas to facilitate and encourage enhanced ideation and communication. Additionally, a new warehouse space will be enhanced for simple and efficient storage. The Company is expected to move into its new headquarters at Mearns Road in Warminster, PA, in phases, beginning January 2023.

“With much excitement for our Company’s future, we began a search for a new location earlier this year, that would allow us to optimize site, office space, and operational use,” said Bonnie Chong, Chief Executive Officer at Anthony & Sylvan. “We are confident this new space will provide a convenient, comfortable, and collaborative environment for everyone – our team members, partners, customers, and guests – and help us meet our growing needs.”

Anthony & Sylvan’s headquarters have resided on Easton Road in Doylestown since its founding in 1946. The retail store currently at the Easton Road location is set to remain in Doylestown, at a to-be-announced location.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With nearly half a million customers served, we must be doing something right.

