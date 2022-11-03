Wound Care Biologics Treatment Effective in Curing Severe Wounds & Trauma: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global wound care biologics market is currently valued at US$ 2.09 billion and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 11% and reach US$ 5.93 billion by the end of 2032.



Wound care biologics are medications that are taken from or partially manufactured from natural sources and are used to treat and manage infections. Inflammation, build-up of fibrous tissue, deposit of collagen, development of epithelial cell layers, and other disruptions all play a crucial role in the complicated process of wound healing.

Biologically active substances can be used in biologic wound healing treatments to reactivate the body's repair system. For instance, active biomolecules produced from plants that have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, or antioxidant activities are effective in speeding up the healing of wounds. Skin substitutes, scaffolds, bio-membranes, hydroconductive dressings, and biologics are only a few examples of recent technological developments in the field of wound healing.

Burns, skin diseases, infections, trauma, or underlying medical conditions such as diabetes can all result in chronic skin wounds. Demand for treatments that might speed wound healing and aid in a quick recovery has increased as a result of the rising prevalence of these illnesses and the growing senior population with various age-related diseases. Additionally, several campaigns have been launched by respective national governments all over the world to educate people about the advantages of biologics for wound care.

In addition, producers are creating next-generation biologics that are affordable and of excellent quality to increase their accessibility. In addition, numerous research and medical institutions are collaborating to create cutting-edge medications for wound healing and modernise wound care procedures.

For instance, researchers are concentrating on incorporating antibacterial substances into the actual wound dressing. These materials blend antibacterial substances such as betaine, chitin, silver, or polyhexamethylene biguanide with conventional wound dressings such as hydrogels or foams.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global wound care biological products market is expected to reach US$ 5.93 billion by 2032.

China’s wound care biologics market is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2032.

Worldwide sales of biologic skin substitutes are predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Global demand for topical agents is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of wound care biological products are concentrating on expansion, collaborations, and alliances to raise their market shares on a global scale.

Major firms in the market are Acell, Anika Therapeutics, Integra Lifesciences, Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies, Mimedx Group, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB), Organogenesis, Osiris Therapeutics, and Smith & Nephew.

To accelerate the growth of its advanced wound management solution offering, Smith & Nephew PLC, purchased Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2019. The effort was expected to increase the company's consumer base.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the wound care biologics market are Acell, Anika Therapeutics, Integra Lifesciences, Kerecis, Marine Polymer Technologies, Mimedx Group, Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB), Organogenesis, Osiris Therapeutics, and Smith & Nephew.

Sales will rise over the coming years as a result of advancements in biologic wound healing treatment. To create high-quality wound care biologic solutions, major companies in the wound care biologics business spend a lot of money on research and development.

The tri-layer skin graft Artacent AC, manufactured by the biologics business Tides Medical, was introduced in July 2022 to treat complicated or challenging-to-treat wounds.

The department of U.S. defence awarded MIMEDX USD 4.6 million in May 2022 to investigate PURION-processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) to advance the treatment of burns and wounds sustained during warfare.

Key Segments of Wound Care Biologics Industry Research

By Product: Biologic Skin Substitutes Topical Agents

By Wound Type: Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Burn Centers & Wound Clinics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wound care biologics market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (biologic skin substitutes, topical agents), wound type (ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, burn centers & wound clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Wound Care Biologics Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

