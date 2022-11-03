Erin Tudron Promoted To Director Of Community Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside, is pleased to announce the promotion of Erin Tudron to director of community management in the company’s Orange County office. In her new role, Tudron will help lead a team of community managers and other support staff. This includes assistance with strategic planning, staff training, business development, and related fiscal operations at the branch level.

Tudron joined PCM in 2012 and most recently served as general manager where she managed daily operations for an exclusive gated community with 54 high-profile residents and a multi-million-dollar annual budget. In that role, she gained valuable experience coordinating activities with federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the United States Secret Service, for visitors including the President of the United States and visiting heads of state. Tudron also worked closely with the association’s board of directors, architectural review committee, and various outside consultants to enforce community policies, maintain community assets, and mediate disputes.

“Erin is a results-oriented leader with outstanding operational and community management skills and a wealth of management experience,” said Matthew Williams, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Professional Community Management branch president. She is a key member of the PCM team and we look forward to her many contributions.”

