The Shift Towards Online Banking Is Set To Drive The Digital Banking Platform Market At A Rate Of Almost 14% As Per The Business Research Company's Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the digital banking platform market, the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is expected to propel the growth of the digital banking platform market going forward. Online banking refers to an electronic payment system that enables customers to conduct a range of financial transactions through a website or payment app. Online banking helps improve services and increase profits, causing financial institutions to shift their focus to digital banking, resulting in the growth of the digital banking platform market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, by 2025, India's fintech market is expected to reach Rs. 6.2 trillion (US$83.42 billion). Fintech financial services are responsible for transforming the banking system into various digital channels such as online channels and social channels. Therefore, the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is driving the digital banking platform market growth.

The global digital banking platform market size is expected to grow from $5.39 billion in 2021 to $6.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digital banking platform market share is expected to reach $10.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital banking platform market. Major companies operating in the digital banking platform market are developing new technologies to reduce operating costs and enable faster and safer transactions. For instance, in June 2020, Fiserv, a US-based payment and financial services technology provider, unveiled Virtual Banking Assistant 2020, an interactive tool that uses AI-based natural language processing to assist banks and credit unions in managing virtual customer transactions more efficiently. With Fiserv's Virtual Banking Assistant, which incorporates Clinc's conversational AI technology, banks and credit unions can have more fruitful and effective online conversations with their customers as a complement to in-person interactions and an essential part of a comprehensive customer experience.

Major players in the market are Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Temenos, Worldline SA, Cor Financial Solution Ltd., FIS Inc, Vsoft Corporation, Apiture, BNY Mellon, and CR2

The global digital banking platform market is segmented by type into corporate banking, retail banking; by component into platforms, services; by banking mode into online banking, mobile banking; by deployment into cloud, on-premise.

North America was the largest region in the digital banking platforms market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this digital banking platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

