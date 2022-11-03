Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market to USD 62.6 Billion by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market generated $34.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $62.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $62.6 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 203 Segments Covered Technique, End-Use, and Region. Drivers Increase in unhealthy lifestyle among people Increase in consumption of alcohol Opportunities Rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedure for the diagnosis of liver diseases Rise in smoking habits among people Restrains Extortionate cost of treatment



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global liver disease diagnostics market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in increased focus and reliance towards COVID-19 infected patients due to the high degree of fatality rate in the disease. Thus, liver disease diagnostic treatments were either postponed or cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Apart from that, the COVID-19 pandemic led to rise in awareness regarding physical, mental, and emotional health. This, in turn, has increased awareness regarding the diagnosis of liver diseases and increased regular check-ups by using liver disease diagnostics. Thus, such development is anticipated to bring stabilization and drive the growth of the liver disease diagnostic market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global liver disease diagnostics market based on technique, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on technique, the imaging segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The laboratory tests segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’ share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analysed other regions of the market such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global liver disease diagnostics market report include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Echosens, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer, Qiagen N.V., Siemen’s AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trivitron Healthcare.

The report analyzes these key players in the global liver disease diagnostics market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.



