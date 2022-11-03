Electro Rent Announces Northrop Grumman Compact CEESIM-VPX Availability for Rental

Washington DC, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, the leader in rental test and measurement equipment solutions and services, today announced the availability of the Northrop Grumman Compact Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator (CEESIM)-VPX for short-term rental. The Compact CEESIM-VPX is a portable radio frequency environment generator, offering many of the capabilities of much larger systems.

The CEESIM-VPX offers full CEESIM capability in the space of a synthesizer – only 3U in a standard 19” rack mountable chassis which can also be used as a tabletop unit. The system comes complete with a suite of modeling tools, server DGS threat modeling, full emitter fidelity, and native use of CEESIM scenarios and emitter models. It supports the generation of the highly complex signals present in today’s electromagnetic environment, from dynamic communications signals to sophisticated electronic warfare threats. Additionally, open APIs allow for easy integration with customer tools and government models while drag and drop placement of platforms and emitters in the gaming area in conjunction with 3D visualization of threat domes help enhance ease of use and accelerate testing.

According to Mike Clark, Electro Rent Chief Executive Officer, “Our customers in the Aerospace and Defense markets are often required to provide agile responses to geopolitical challenges in an environment where fundamental test and measurement solutions may be impacted by ongoing supply chain issues. With the Northrop Grumman Compact CEESIM-VPX and other Electronic Warfare and RF equipment we have in our unmatched global inventory, we can quickly support customer requirements while helping them preserve capital with cost effective rental and certified pre-owned purchase options. We are excited to offer our customers unique rental access to the Compact CEESIM-VPX and look forward to further extending our partnership with Northrop Grumman in the future.”

Additional information about Compact CEESIM-VPX is available here.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a global leader in test and technology solutions that enable customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, leasing, sales, and asset management solutions serve leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics, and have been doing so since 1965.

About the Northrop Grumman Compact CEESIM-VPX

Northrop Grumman’s CEESIM faithfully simulates true-to-war conditions.

When it comes to development and operational testing, an accurate model of the electromagnetic spectrum is a must. High fidelity simulations of the congested, contested environment provide the most cost-effective means of testing and validating the effectiveness of sophisticated electronic warfare equipment.

Modular, software defined – hardware enabled technology keeps pace with changing threats to provide the ultimate ongoing mission support—so your warfighter can maintain the tactical advantage in the electromagnetic battlefield.