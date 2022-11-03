WSJ. Magazine Celebrates 12th Annual Innovator Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSJ. Magazine hosted its 12th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last night. The intimate, star-studded gala celebrated the year’s eight trailblazing award winners in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.



Selected by WSJ. Magazine editors, the pioneering talents, each of whom is featured on a cover of the magazine’s highly anticipated November Issue, include: Anitta (Music), Anthony Vaccarello (Fashion), Jeanne Gang (Architecture), Jenny Holzer (Art), Jony Ive (Design), Maya Rudolph (Comedy), Margot Robbie (Entertainment) and World Central Kitchen (Humanitarian).

"The Innovator Awards are always a moment of reflection, a chance to stop and consider who has been making a meaningful impact on the world,” said Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine. “This fall marks my 10th anniversary at WSJ., and with each passing year, the extraordinary people we've celebrated have renewed my sense of hope. It was so exciting to feel that positivity again as we gathered at MoMA last night.”

"WSJ. Magazine's annual Innovators issue has always resonated with passionate individuals from across multihyphenate disciplines and generations," said Omblyne Pelier, publisher of WSJ. Magazine. "Now in its 12th year, last night's gala was the most commercially successful to date, a testament to the importance of celebrating those at the forefront of their industries, and was made possible thanks to our sponsors Cadillac, Harry Winston, Jo Malone London, Rémy Martin, Roche Bobois and Samsung."

WSJ. Magazine’s November issue will be available in the U.S. on Saturday, November 12.

2022 Honorees and Presenters



Architecture / Jeanne Gang The architect behind New York’s most exciting new building, Jeanne Gang, aims to bring us closer to nature—and one another. Presenter: Nick Cave

Art / Jenny Holzer Over a five-decade career, conceptual artist Jenny Holzer has twisted language into wry, often ominous art. In a world of texts, tweets and memes, Holzer’s pioneering work remains as relevant as ever. Presenter: Nadya Tolokonnikova

Comedy / Maya Rudolph Audiences first fell in love with Rudolph on Saturday Night Live. Two decades later, the writer, producer and Emmy-winning actor continues to bring her signature sense of humor to television, film and beyond. Presenter: Questlove

Design / Jony Ive After 27 years of groundbreaking products at Apple, including the iPhone and Watch, Ive is applying his singular design philosophy at his creative collective, LoveFrom. Presenter: Laurene Powell Jobs

Entertainment / Margot Robbie The actor and her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, have put telling female stories first and become forces of change. Presenter: Greta Gerwig

Fashion / Anthony Vaccarello The creative director of Saint Laurent has brought his signature sexy-yet-sophisticated chic to the storied French house, driving it to become a nearly $3 billion brand. Presenter: Kate Moss

Humanitarian / World Central Kitchen José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has fed millions of people facing every type of natural disaster and humanitarian crisis. But until Ukraine, it had never been to a war zone. Presenter: Stephen Colbert

Music / Anitta With this year’s release of her trilingual album, Versions of Me, Brazilian singer Anitta broke into the U.S. market, translating her multicultural music across the globe. Presenter: J Balvin

About WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards

Launched in 2011, WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards recognize groundbreaking talents from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, the performing arts, philanthropy, food, literature and more. https://wsjinnovators.com/

As an annual event, Innovators has blossomed into one of The Wall Street Journal’s signature franchises; the combination of special-edition print issue, red-carpet gala and multiple digital extensions reaches WSJ.’s largest global audience every year. As an expression of editorial mission, it encapsulates everything readers have come to expect from the award-winning magazine: a gathering of ambitious, forward-looking minds whose originality has led to meaningful change and offers inspiration to others.

About WSJ. Magazine

WSJ. is The Wall Street Journal’s award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine. With sophistication and a unique sensibility, WSJ. is the stylish authority on fashion, food, architecture, design and culture.

About The Wall Street Journal

​​The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcasts and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).