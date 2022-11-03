The Green coatings market is projected to grow from USD 123.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 155.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Coatings Market by Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06359893/?utm_source=GNW



Various structures on which coatings are applied have different types of requirements in terms of aesthetics and protective properties.These can include pollution, heavy foot traffic in public buildings, and regional climatic conditions (such as heavy rain and snow).



Architectural paints and coatings help protect these structures with their properties, such as color and gloss retention, chemical and abrasion resistance, non-toxicity, and corrosion resistance.There is an interest in alternative of raw materials, the quality, performance, and cost of architectural coatings, where green coatings come into picture.



Different development activities have led to various green building blocks becoming available for use in powder coating resins which, with careful formulation, can deliver the required performance. There is also a drive for green solutions with some paint companies which are specializing in these solutions.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Green coatings market during the forecast period.

The strong growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across different application areas, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture.Owing to the low cost of production and the ability to better serve the local emerging market, manufacturers are shifting their base to the region.



The region is witnessing an increased demand for high-end cars due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers. Similarly, large-scale investments in the automobile sector in the region are driving the demand for green coatings.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), BASF SE (Germany), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US).



Research Coverage:

Green Coatings Market by Technology (Waterborne, Powder, High-solids, Radiation-Cure), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, High-Performance, Wood, Packaging, Product Finishes) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



