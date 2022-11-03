The global scrubber system market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scrubber System Market by Type, End-User, Application, Orientation - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404398/?utm_source=GNW



Wet scrubber system: The largest segment of the scrubber system market, by product type “

Based on product type, the scrubber system market has been split into wet scrubber system, and dry scrubber system.Wet scrubber system were estimated to account for a larger share of the scrubber system market in 2021.



The rising emission of greenhouse gases from electricity generation, and industries, making wet scrubber system ideal for such applications.



Oil & Gas segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on end-user industry

By end user industry, the scrubber system market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others.Oil & gas segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.



Intesive application of natural gas and oil scrubber to favour the market growth.



Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application

By application, the scrubber system market has been segmented into gaseous/chemical cleaning, and particulate cleaning.Gaseous/chemical cleaning segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



Need for removing SOx and NOx emissions from industries will drive the market segment.



Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing maritime trade and growth of shipbuilding industry, and strict emission norms and ban of open-loop scrubbers will create a demand for closed-loop scrubbers in the region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Managers- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America- 12%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The scrubber system market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the scrubber system market are Alfa Laval (Sweden), Wartsila (Finland), GEA (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox (US), and Valmet (Finland).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global scrubber system market, by product type, end-user industry, application, orientation, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the scrubber system market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for scrubber system, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404398/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________