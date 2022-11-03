The global process analytical technology market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Process Analytical Technology Market, by Technology, Measurement, Product & Service, End User -Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04734936/?utm_source=GNW





The spectroscopy segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the type of technology, the global PAT market has been classified into five major segments—spectroscopy, chromatography, particle size analysis, capillary electrophoresis, and other technologies.By technology, spectroscopy to hold major market share in 2022.



The higher adoption of molecular spectroscopy technologies such as Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy in the quality assessment of pharmaceutical drugs is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Process analytical technology services are offered to end users for better implementation of the Quality by Design (QbD) framework.These services include consulting on PAT adoption and software services, regulatory framework, and process management.



The services segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate, owing to the increasing demand for consulting and software services required for developing PAT models and implementing PAT strategies in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process.



In terms of application, small-molecule segment held the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on application, the process analytical technology market is broadly segmented into small molecules, large molecules, manufacturing applications, and other applications.The small-molecule segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2021.



Stringent drug development and safety guidelines to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, growing pharmaceutical research activities, and growth in pharmaceutical production to meet the rising demand for medicines are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets in the Asia Pacific. Strategic expansions by key market players in emerging Asian countries; the growing Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMs) industry in India, Korea, Singapore, and China; the large biopharmaceutical industry in Singapore; and conferences, exhibitions, and meetings on analytical instruments are some key factors fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



The prominent players in the process analytical technology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), among others.



