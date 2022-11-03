UMA Receives $25,000 from the Ellucian Foundation to Support Students in Need

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) was selected as a 2022 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship recipient through the Ellucian Foundation. The PATH Scholarship program provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

UMA received $25,000 which will be distributed to 19 students to help cover tuition expenses. Each student will receive a minimum of $1000 with a maximum award of $1500. UMA anticipates that PATH funds would assist students in continuing in their programs and improving their academic performance to allow graduation when they might otherwise abandon their academic pursuits and forfeit the considerable time and effort already expended in their program.

“Each student that graduates from UMA goes on to make the world a better place. We need skilled and compassionate people in the medical field and those people come from all walks of life,” said Thomas Rametta, UMA President. “We’re thankful to the Ellucian Foundation for awarding us the PATH Scholarship so we can continue to offer all our students the resources they may need to be successful, no matter the challenges they face.”

“Education has the power to transform lives. This year we are focused on support for students facing financial hardships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and all Minority Serving Institutions in the U.S. as more focus is needed to ensure higher retention and graduation rates, and address the critical issues of growing food insecurity,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. “HBCUs and all MSIs represent an incredible cross-section of colleges and universities committed to providing access to higher education. We are pleased to support these institutions in their efforts to ensure all students can achieve their dreams without interruption.”

The PATH Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. To date, the PATH Scholarships provided 65 eligible higher education institutions with more than $1 million in grants, delivering scholarship awards to 1,100+ students.

"The Ellucian Foundation supports student success and increased access to higher education globally," said Jennifer Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "No student should ever be denied an education due to lack of funding. The PATH Scholarship helps students navigate through financial challenges to reach their educational goals."

For more details, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 10,000 students and more than 75,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

