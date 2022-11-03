DEADLINE ALERT for OPEN, SMIT, SQ, and ARGO: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)

Class Period: December 21, 2020 – September 16, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (2) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT)

Class Period: September 1, 2020 – September 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Schmitt continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Schmitt’s financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors”; (3) as a result, Schmitt would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

Class Period: November 4, 2021 – April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)

Class Period: February 13, 2018 – August 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Argo’s reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (2) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; (3) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company’s “core” business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

