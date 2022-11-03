The armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 billion in 2022 to USD 34.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Armored Vehicles Market by Platform, Type, Mobility, Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825790/?utm_source=GNW





Key players in the armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation (US), Hanwha Defense (South Korea), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the armored vehicles market for the period, 2019-2027.



Combat vehicles: The dominating segment of the armored vehicles market, by the platform. “



Based on the platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat support vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Wheeled: The fastest-growing segment of the armored vehicles market, by mobility. “



Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment during the forecast period owing to its wide applicability and ease of operation on all tough terrains.



Armaments: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the armored vehicles market, by system “



Based on system, the market has been segmented into engines, drive systems, ballistic armor, turret drives, fire control systems, armaments, countermeasure systems, Command & Control (C2) systems, power systems, navigation systems, ammunition handling systems, observation & display systems, and hulls/frames.The C2 systems segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of military organizations on the deployment of vehicles that can function as command posts and provide necessary voice and data connectivity for intelligence inputs, fire support, and maneuvering in battlefields.



North America: The largest contributing region in the armored vehicles market.



The North American armored vehicles market is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period till 2027.The region is increasingly focusing on the procurement of technologically advanced armored vehicles, owing to their growing deployment in overseas operations undertaken by the country like US.



The presence of large number of manufactuers in the country will further fuel the growth of the market. The US is the one of the largest developer, operator, and exporter of armored vehicles, globally, thereby making the North American region one of the largest consumers of armored vehicles across the globe.

Major companies profiled in the report are Oshkosh Corp. (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Hanwha Defense (South Korea), among others. (30 Companies)



