Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company- NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT FOR THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

3 November 2022

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

(the “Affected Securities”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT FOR THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

This notice relates to the Affected Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 9 August 2022 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities and notified the Issuer of its intention to increase the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that as of the date of this notice, the Daily Swap Rate for the Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Product Name ISIN Product Ticker Current Daily Swap Rate Amended Daily Swap Rate WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRG98 3NGL 0.00511% 0.00594% WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short IE00B76BRD76 3NGS 0.00600% 0.00739%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into supplemental trust deeds for each of the Affected Securities to effect the amended Daily Swap Rates (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 4 November 2022.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com