Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Cue’s in the Holidays with local Influencer Event

Dallas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fell into this year’s holiday season with their annual Influencer event at the original Dickey’s Store in Dallas, Texas.

The Legit.Texas.Barbecue. brand invited influencers from around the Dallas/Ft. Worth area to join them for a preview of their mouth-watering holiday offerings. The guests enjoyed live music, seasonal drinks and of course delicious, pit-smoked samples of their fan favorite meats and sides from Dickey’s BBQ menu. This season, Dickey’s is offering The Complete Feast , The Dinner Feast and the Holiday Big Yellow Box to barbecue fans across the country.

Guests will receive a FREE Pumpkin Pie with the purchase of Dickey’s Complete Feast if ordered on or before November 11th.

Dickey’s Complete Feast feeds 10 to 12 people and includes a choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, or traditional Prime Rib, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Dickey's Dinner Feast serves 8 to 10 people and comes with a choice Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, or traditional Prime Rib, cornbread dressing, gravy, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Dickey’s smoked and ready-to-serve Holiday Big Yellow Box, which feeds up to 12 people. The box includes 4 pounds of sliced turkey and large servings of baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and a dozen buttery rolls.

“We are huge fans of the holidays here at Dickey’s and were thrilled to continue the tradition of this fun-filled influencer event alongside our loyal social media partners.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These folks do a great job of spreading the word to holiday feast and barbecue lovers everywhere.”

Foodies and BBQ fans can also order their Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s App, or by calling their local BBQ joint.

