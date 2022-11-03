English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

03.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 03.11.2022

Date 03.11.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 16,500 Average price/share 47.2065 EUR Highest price/share 47.5200 EUR Lowest price/share 46.8000 EUR Total price 778,907.25 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 03.11.2022:

ORNBV 920,532

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment