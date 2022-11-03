Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022

| Source: Orion Oyj Orion Oyj

Espoo, FINLAND

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

03.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 03.11.2022

Date 03.11.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 16,500    
Average price/share 47.2065 EUR
Highest price/share 47.5200 EUR
Lowest price/share 46.8000 EUR
Total price 778,907.25   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 03.11.2022:

  ORNBV 920,532  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


Attachments

ORION SBB 03112022