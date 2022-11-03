|Orion Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
03.11.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 03.11.2022
|Date
|03.11.2022
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|ORNBV
|Amount
|16,500
|Average price/share
|47.2065
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|47.5200
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|46.8000
|EUR
|Total price
|778,907.25
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 03.11.2022:
|ORNBV 920,532
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment