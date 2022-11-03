Electriq Power Adds Three Accomplished Clean Energy Executives to Leadership Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power, Inc. (“Electriq”), a leading provider of intelligent and integrated home energy storage solutions, announces it has expanded its leadership team to build and scale solar and storage deployments that will help cities, utilities and municipalities achieve their sustainability goals. The team expansion follows two recent Electriq announcements – the launch of the Santa Barbara Home Power Program , focused on delivering affordable, sustainable and resilient energy to Santa Barbara County residents through fully financed residential solar microgrids, and a new channel partnership that will enable solar-only homeowners to achieve energy resilience. The new executives will oversee these programs, as well as future initiatives in program management, marketing, customer acquisition, installation services and customer lifecycle management.



Troy Anatra joins Electriq as Chief Commercial Officer and has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, primarily focused on clean, distributed energy programs. Prior to joining Electriq, Anatra worked at Generac Grid Services where he led the Market Development team responsible for Generac’s participation in wholesale energy markets. He joined Generac via its acquisition of Enbala Power Networks, where he was part of the leadership team focused on supporting sales of VPP & DERMS software to electric utilities. Prior to Enbala, Anatra worked for a number of companies in the energy industry including Comverge (later acquired by Itron), where he held several roles of increasing responsibility, including the management of utility demand response programs representing over 500 MW of electric capacity. Anatra attended the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University.

Frank Evans joins as Chief Services Officer with 25 years of experience in delivering operational projects. Prior to joining Electriq, Evans was the Senior Vice President Eastern Region at Willdan Energy Solutions, a national engineering company providing energy consulting to municipalities, utilities and large commercial customers. Under Evans’ leadership, Willdan grew to one of the largest engineering firms in the New York/New Jersey area, performing microgrid studies and utility programs. Prior to Willdan, he started the installation and services division for residential customer programs for Comverge, including grid operations, and was a Transition Executive with AT&T Solutions, running large-scale global network implementation projects. Evans received his MBA from Rutgers Business School.

Pravin Bhagat joins as Chief Marketing Officer and brings 25 years of experience leading marketing teams in the energy and telecommunications industries. Prior to joining Electriq, Bhagat was the Director of Marketing at Itron where he led the consumer marketing division responsible for deploying customer acquisition programs on behalf of electric utilities. He joined Itron via the Comverge acquisition, where he was Vice President of Marketing in a similar role. Under Bhagat’s stewardship, the Itron and Comverge program marketing teams received industry recognition for successfully enrolling 2.3 million customers in energy efficiency and demand response programs. Prior to joining Comverge, he worked at AT&T with roles in marketing, strategy and product management. Bhagat received an MBA from Lehigh University.

The new executives join an already strong team including, Jim Van Hoof, COO and former CFO of UTC Power; Petrina Thomson, CFO and former Finance Leader at Tyco & Sun Microsystems; Jan Klube, CTO and former Head of Engineering at Enphase; and Ozlem Fonda, CHRO and former Senior HR Manager at Raytheon Technologies.

“This is an exciting time for Electriq Power, and we’re thrilled to have Troy, Pravin and Frank join our team,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “Not only do they bring decades of experience in the energy industry, but they have also successfully scaled start-ups and acquired millions of program participants and installations across North America.”

Over the next five years, the industry is expected to more than double the amount of solar currently installed. Additionally, homeowners and businesses are increasingly demanding solar systems that are paired with battery storage for clean backup power. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association , It is expected that by 2025, approximately 30% of all new behind-the-meter solar systems will be paired with storage.

“With such large-scale solar and storage deployment opportunities ahead, Electriq has put in place a very capable and proven management team that can help achieve economies of scale while enabling cities, utilities, and municipalities across the US to meet their resiliency, sustainability, and clean energy goals,” said Magnotti.

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses. Based in California and Florida, Electriq Power is dedicated to maximizing inclusion in the clean energy transition, regardless of socio-economics. Through residential solar and energy efficiency programs across North America and Puerto Rico, Electriq Power seeks to expand access to renewable energy where such options might be economically out of reach. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com .

