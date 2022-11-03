Operation Gratitude Challenges Americans Nationwide to Thank All Who Serve This Veterans Day and Holiday Season

Los Angeles, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Veterans Day, we pause to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans. We are so grateful to them because they were called or volunteered to be part of something bigger than themselves. At Operation Gratitude, we honor our Veterans throughout the year with Care Packages created especially for them and filled with useful items we know they will enjoy.

This holiday season, with the help of thousands of grateful Americans, we will send over 30,000 Care Packages to Veterans across the country for their service and remind them that a grateful nation remembers and appreciates them.

Veterans Day media opp: Interviews with Operation Gratitude leadership, including CEO/President Major General James Johnson, on our Veterans Care Package program, which has assembled 37,300 Care Packages in 2022 thus far and will deliver 55,800 Veteran Care Packages by the end of the year.



Of course, our Care Packages are just one of the many opportunities we offer to Volunteers and supporters who want to get involved during this season of thanks and giving. Our Flag the FOB Veterans Day initiative, 12 Days of Gratitude holiday giving program, and Battalion Buddies are fun and effortless ways to thank everyone who has raised their hand to serve:

Flag the FOB

Help us Flag the FOB to honor our Veterans! Just $5 sponsors a flag. Each donation will cover the costs to fill, assemble, and ship Care Packages to Veterans nationwide. These Care Packages will offer a small reminder to our Veterans that Americans support them and appreciate their service and sacrifice. With your help, we can fill an entire wall at our headquarters (The FOB, aka Forward Operating Base) with flags in a beautiful display of support, respect, and gratitude to honor these brave souls. Visit FLAG THE FOB - Operation Gratitude today to take part!

2. 12 Days of Gratitude

'Tis the season for thanks and giving! Our 12 Days of Gratitude holiday giving program is a fun and easy way to thank everyone who has raised their hand to serve. From November 11-22, we will be partnering with Kendra Scott, Colgate, Maurices, CVS, Hallmark, and Vehicles for Veterans to highlight unique giving opportunities and simple ways to express your gratitude to our service members and their families, Veterans, and first responders. Your contributions are essential to our mission and will add holiday cheer to everyone who opens our Care Packages. For more information about 12 Days of Gratitude and to give back this holiday season, visit 12 Days of Gratitude - Operation Gratitude.

3. Battalion Buddies

The month of November marks national Military Family Appreciation Month. To give back to our country’s Military families, Operation Gratitude, alongside a nationwide network of Volunteers, hand-stuffs Battalion Buddy bears which are then provided to deploying service members to gift to their children. The cuddly Battalion Buddies wear tags that say “I’m your Battalion Buddy and I’m here to keep you company while your mom or dad is away. I’m so excited to join your family!” These special bears are a reminder to Military children that a grateful nation stands with them as they experience the challenges of having a parent deployed or absent for an extended period. Operation Gratitude will be delivering thousands of Battalion Buddies this holiday season, meeting our end of year goal to get 25,000 bears in the hands of our nation’s resilient Military children. To take part, visit Military Families - Operation Gratitude.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to expressing gratitude to U.S. recruit graduates, deployed troops and their children, Veterans, and first responders through Care Packages. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since then, with the help of our nationwide network of Volunteers, we have sent a total of 3.5 million Care Packages containing carefully chosen items meant to lift the spirits of all those who serve. Today, we send up to 200,000 Care Packages per year and are committed to growing that number to over 1 million by 2027. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com