Greystone Provides $11.8 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Eugene, Oregon

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $11,750,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan for the acquisition of a 92-unit multifamily property in Eugene, Oregon. The financing was originated by Tim Thompson, Managing Director in Greystone’s San Francisco office. Mark Paskill from Melvin Mark Capital Group acted as correspondent on the transaction.



Constructed in 1999, Somerset Villas in Lane County is garden-style apartment community with 15 buildings the feature two-bedroom townhouse-style units. The $11,750,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and amortization, with full-term interest-only payments.

“Greystone has extensive multifamily lending capabilities and expertise to help clients realize their vision for their multifamily portfolios,” said Mr. Thompson. “We get excited about helping clients find financing solutions that are right for their particular circumstances and are committed to delivering an excellent service experience throughout every phase of each transaction.”

