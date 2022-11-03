Light Therapy Market Size Worth USD 1112.16 Million by 2030 at 5.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Light Therapy Market Information by Product, Application, Light Type, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can soar at a rate of 5.10% between 2022 and 2030 while attaining a valuation of USD 1,112.16 million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Light therapy is a procedure that involves the usage of natural light or any type of equivalent light to treat conditions like skin disorders (vitiligo and psoriasis), neurological disorders (depression, anxiety, mood and sleep disorders as well as seasonal affective disorder (SAD)), jaundice in new born, some cancer types and precancerous condition hyperbilirubinemia, and others. The light therapy devices come as handheld and tabletop devices.

Supportive reimbursement policies in most developed economies countries can further bolster the market size. Light therapy is eligible for reimbursement with a health savings account (HSA), health reimbursement arrangement (HRA), or a flexible spending account (FSA).

America will be the most successful market for light therapy in the years to come, on account of the rising cases of skin diseases as well as the availability of reimbursement policies in the US and Canada.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1,112.16 Million CAGR 5.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application, Light Type and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of blue light therapy procedures Rising prevalence of psychological conditions as anxiety, SAD and depression

Light Therapy Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the light therapy industry are

BioPhotas (US)

Lucimed SA (Belgium)

Lumie (UK)

Chal-Tec GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Verilux (US)

Zepter International (Switzerland)

Beurer (Germany)

Nature Bright (Taiwan)

Northern Light Technology (Canada)

June 2022

LightStim introduced its latest LED light therapy called Elipsa, a device that can be seamlessly used with BeautyHealth’s advanced HydraFacial system, Syndeo. LightStim Elipsa enhances the experience as well as treatment results.

It is the first-ever LightStim device that provides dual treatment modes for acne as well as wrinkles, facilitating ultra-closeness to the skin for highly effective treatment.

Light Therapy Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The drastic rise in dermatological cases like psoriasis, acne vulgaris and wrinkles in not only developed but developing countries as well, has raised the demand for light therapy. Widespread deployment of broad band (UVB) as well as narrow band ultraviolet (UVB) phototherapy for the treatment of various skin disorders will be a significant business opportunity for the market brands. Another growth rendering factor can be the heightened use of handheld devices as well as light boxes for treating certain skin issues. Light therapy helps accelerate cellular rejuvenation along with blood circulation, and the soaring awareness about these benefits among the mass should augment the market position in the years to come.

Some of the key UV light therapy methods include UVB phototherapy, psoralen, and ultraviolet A, which are enjoying significant demand to cut down symptoms associated with psoriasis. In certain cases, light therapy, coupled with topical tablets, brings down inflammation and curbs the generation of skin cells. Several vendors are focused on developing new advanced devices and equipment while emphasizing on product innovation to boost their profit margins.

The rising depression rate worldwide is also one of the reasons for the elevated growth of the light therapy market. The National Institute of Mental Health reveals that nearly 56 million individuals in the US were affected by mental illnesses in 2019.

Market Restraints:

A large portion of the worldwide population is unaware of light therapy and its benefits, which can be a growth-impeding factor in the future.

With that said, the rapidly expanding urban populations across the globe with a surging knowledge about the latest treatment options and the tremendous growth of the healthcare sector across emerging regions will present lucrative opportunities to the companies.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact resulted in numerous repercussions on the world’s health status. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to the loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

Light Therapy Market Segmentation

By Product

The key products discussed in the MRFR study include dawn simulator, light therapy bulbs, handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST), floor and desk lamps, light visor, lightbox, and more. Light visors note heavy demand in the market and can anticipate the fastest growth in subsequent years. these products experience massive demand owing to their portability. They are mostly used to cut down the effects of jet lag, fatigue and SAD. However, the lead will be secured by the handheld devices segment, since these have extensive use in the treatment of several skin disorders and their surging deployment in homecare settings.

By Application

Light therapy has primary applications in seasonal affective disorder (SAD), eczema, vitiligo, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, and more.

By Light Type

The light types covered in the report include white light, blue light, red light, and more. The highest portion of the worldwide market belongs to the blue light segment, given its major use in the treatment of skin cancer as well as sun damage.

By End-User

The end-users include dermatology clinics, home care settings, and others.

Light Therapy Market Regional Insights

The Americas is set to rule the worldwide market from 2020 to 2027, most likely owing to the escalating preference for non-invasive procedures along with the huge burden of numerous dermatological disorders. With renowned brands in the region mostly focused on rigorous research & development activities, in conjunction with the heightened incidences of skin cancer and eczema, the United States market will fare well in the years ahead.

The light therapy market in Asia Pacific will chart the fastest growth pattern in the years ahead, given the rise in psychological issues such as anxiety & depression brought on by dermatological conditions. Global brands’ surging interest in establishing their business in countries in the region and the constant up-gradation of the healthcare infrastructure will further guarantee relentless business growth.

