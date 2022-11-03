Katapult to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas and Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/news-events/investor-calendar. After the event, an archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

Link to the webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/kata/1810053

About Katapult

Katapult is transforming the world of lease-to-own with transparent lease-purchase plans that flex to meet the needs of millions of Americans who are overlooked by traditional credit. With proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) risk-modeling technology, Katapult predicts consumer behavior more accurately than traditional credit scores—providing new paths to ownership for people and new customers for omnichannel retailers. Katapult ensures exceptional experiences with seamless integration, both directly with merchants and through eCommerce platforms, and award-winning customer service. For additional information, visit www.katapult.com.

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:

Allison + Partners

908-930-0835

katapult@allisonpr.com