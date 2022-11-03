CBI: Horyou AlphaVerse will donate 2% of its gross turnover and joins forces with the 1% For The Planet program

French English

Horyou AlphaVerse will donate 2% of its gross turnover and joins forces with the 1% For The Planet program

1% will be allocated to the 1% for the Planet program

Another 1% will be donated to programs and charitable causes that are part of the Horyou AlphaVerse metaverse

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) and its partner Horyou are announcing that the Horyou AlphaVerse metaverse has decided to donate 2% of its gross turnover to support social good, sustainability and the fight against climate change, and is joining forces with the 1% for the Planet program.

Horyou AlphaVerse is a metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Horyou AlphaVerse's main mission is to fasten the adoption of practices that strengthen sustainability and social good both in the physical and digital worlds. This metaverse is built in partnership between CBI, the Horyou social network and the Horyou Foundation.

First of all, Horyou AlphaVerse has entered the 1% for the Planet program and will donate 1% of its gross revenue.

1% for the Planet is a global entity with 2 decades of experience in redistributing funding to its affiliated NGOs, with a goal of giving to partners to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. Brands and companies entering the 1% for the Planet program commit to donating 1% of their revenue either to the global entity or directly to the NGOs part of the 1% alliance.

Since July 2022, Horyou AlphaVerse is running a partnership program inviting NGOs inside the metaverse, the Social Good Pioneer Partnership Program (SG3P), and will soon announce the first batch of partner NGOs from all around the world. For more info about SG3P, https://www.horyoualphaverse.com/partnership-program.

Therefore, on top of the commitment with 1% for the Planet, Horyou AlphaVerse is committing to contribute an additional 1% to the NGOs entering the SG3P program.

“Connecting Change-Makers and Giving back is in Horyou AlphaVerse’s DNA”, said Yonathan Parienti, Founder and CEO of Horyou. “Giving 2% gross revenue of our digital universe dedicated to sustainability and positive change is evidence for us, as Horyou AlphaVerse’s mission is to advocate for Social Good and preserving the planet since its inception.”

“We focus our development to tackle very important issues. Social good, sustainability and the fight against climate change are crucial for everyone”, added Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI. “Contributing to these missions, and especially the 1% for the Planet program, is at the core of Horyou AlphaVerse.”

Disclaimer:

The realisation of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

ABOUT HORYOU ALPHAVERSE

Learn more at https://www.horyoualphaverse.com/

ABOUT 1% FOR THE PLANET

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support Environmental Partners through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, business members, and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved Environmental Partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals, and Environmental Partners working toward a better future for all. Learn more at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org

ABOUT CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world, or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

