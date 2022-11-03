New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autism Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360578/?utm_source=GNW



ASD is diagnosed when individuals have difficulty communicating with others, have restricted interests, display repetitive behaviors, and struggle to function in a normal working environment. As symptoms generally manifest in the first two years of life, the condition is regarded as a ‘childhood condition’ however, this report also provides insight into how ASD manifests within the adult population.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed and total prevalence rates and diagnosis rates to forecast the total and diagnosed prevalent cases in each of the 7MM using robust market-specific dataEpidemiologists applied the country-specific prevalence rates of ASD to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed and total prevalent cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of ASD cases. In 2021, the 7MM had 4,546,591 diagnosed prevalent cases of ASD which is expected to increase to 4,553,323 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.01%. In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of ASD will increase from 7,039,947 cases in 2021, to7,054,851 cases in 2031 at an AGR of 0.02%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in historical prevalence in the 7MM, which can be explained by increased awareness of ASD, and decreased stigma surrounding the condition. The underlying demographic change in the respective markets is also responsible for the increase in prevalence. Increased awareness, and early diagnosis of ASD would facilitate improved access to management strategies and improve the daily lives of people living with ASD.



