New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAR-T Therapy Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360743/?utm_source=GNW





The CAR-T Therapy Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Factors Such As Increase in Funding From Venture Capitalist And Government Institutes And Increase In Global Burden of Cancer Benefits Are Driving the Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the CAR-T Therapy market include increase in funding from venture capitalist and government institutes and increase in global burden of cancer benefits. As per the data published by the WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death globally and caused almost 10 million deaths in 2020.





Based on current and projected population aging and growth, the American Cancer Society, Inc., predicts that the burden of cancer will increase to an estimated 29.4 million cases globally by 2040. China, with the largest population size worldwide has the highest global proportion of cancer new cases and deaths followed by Northern America in terms of new cases and fourth by cancer deaths. Increase in consumption of tobacco and alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and air pollution in various countries across the globe might further increase the cancer burden in future. In the past five years around US$12 billion have been invested by venture capital (VC) firms around the globe, an additional of US$2.2 billion of funding is raised through strategic partnerships between various institutes and biopharma companies.





Reimbursement Challenges and Side-effects of CAR-T Therapy



Reimbursement of CAR-T cell therapies has been a challenge to the healthcare providers, insurers and national and regional government agencies worldwide. CAR-T cell is amongst the most expensive drugs on the market with a price tag of around US$450,000 to US$500,000 per patient. Moreover, patient opting for CAR-T cell often have aggressive deceases resulting in rapid deterioration of health and thus any delays in payer approval can affect patient eligibility for CAR-T cell. Like every other cancer treatment, CAR-T cell therapy also poses severe side effects. Some of the most common occurring side effects are the cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurological effects.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the CAR-T Therapy market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the CAR-T Therapy market?



• How will each CAR-T Therapy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?



• How will the market shares for each CAR-T Therapy submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?



• Will leading CAR-T Therapy markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the CAR-T Therapy projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implications of CAR-T Therapy projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the CAR-T Therapy market?



• Where is the CAR-T Therapy market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the CAR-T Therapy market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 251-page report provides 99 tables and 149 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the CAR-T Therapy market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising CAR-T Therapy prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Indication



• Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)



• Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)



• Follicular Lymphoma



• Multiple Myeloma (MM)



• Others





Type



• Abecma



• Yescarta



• Kymriah



• Tecartus



• Other





Target Antigens



• CD19/CD22



• BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)



• Others





Patient



• Children



• Adults



• Seniors





End User



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Other End User





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 10 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America





MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie Inc.



• Amgen Inc.



• BioNTech SE



• bluebird bio, Inc.



• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



• Caribou Biosciences Inc.



• Gilead Sciences Inc.



• GSK plc



• Johnson and Johnson Private Limited



• Novartis AG





Overall world revenue for CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2.8 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?



In summary, our 250+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for indication, type, target antigens, patient, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for five regional and 12 key national markets – See forecasts for the CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the CAR-T Therapy Market, 2022 to 2032.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________