Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Christian Fredrikson steps down as CEO and Ted Hansson is appointed acting CEO

Christian Fredrikson has, in agreement with the company's Board, today decided to leave his role after just over six years as CEO. He will remain in the company as a strategic advisor to the Board.



Ted Hansson has been appointed acting CEO and takes up his role today. Ted has held a number of leading positions at Fingerprints since 2013, most recently as President of Mobile, PC and Access China, the company’s largest area in terms of revenue. More information about Ted Hansson is available on Fingerprints’ website.

“Under Christian Fredrikson’s leadership, Fingerprints has diversified its operations into new areas where biometrics is now increasingly being adopted. The investments made in technological and product development during recent years have put the company in a strong position to meet the growing demand for biometric solutions in established as well as in new markets. I would like to thank Christian for his contributions and welcome Ted into his new role as acting CEO,” says Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board of Fingerprints.

“I am very proud of Fingerprints and its people, with whom I’ve had the privilege of working together during six very eventful years. This is a fast-moving and dynamic industry with fantastic opportunities, and I look forward to supporting the company in a new role,” commented Christian Fredrikson.

